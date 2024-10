Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday (October 27, 2024) condoled the death of a policeman in a road accident in Mayiladuthurai district. He also announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Constable K. Paranthaman, 39, died on the spot when his two-wheeler collided with a government bus near Peruncheri around 2 p.m. on Sunday.