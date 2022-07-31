Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin commends Team India for good start at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI July 31, 2022 13:14 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 13:14 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on July 31 commended Team India for its good start in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and congratulated the medal winners.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Team India off to a good start at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Our weight-lifters have lifted India up in the medal tally with their spectacular efforts. Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu , Bindyarani Devi , Sanket Sargar and Gururaja. Wishing all the best to our Indian Contingent.”

