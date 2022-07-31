Tamil Nadu CM Stalin commends Team India for good start at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on July 31 commended Team India for its good start in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and congratulated the medal winners.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Team India off to a good start at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Our weight-lifters have lifted India up in the medal tally with their spectacular efforts. Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu , Bindyarani Devi , Sanket Sargar and Gururaja. Wishing all the best to our Indian Contingent.”