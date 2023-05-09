ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin asks people to be cautious while visiting waterbodies; instructs officials to ensure safety measures

May 09, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

CM Stalin condoled the death of five persons, who died after drowning in two different incidents. He also announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of each of the deceased.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In light of the recent deaths in waterbodies, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on May 9 called upon the general public to be cautious when visiting waterbodies and also instructed officials to ensure safety precautions.

The CM condoled the death of five persons, who died after drowning in two different incidents. He also announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of each of the deceased.

B. Sriram (25) and A. Arunkumar (23) from Chennai, who visited their relative’s house in Keezhthiruvenkatanathapuram in Tirunelveli district drowned while bathing in Thamirabarani river with their friends on May 8.

N. Mallika (65), V. Hemalatha (16) and M. Gomathi from Tiruvannamalai, who visited their relatives in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district drowned when they visited an abandoned quarry in Tiruttani on May 9.

