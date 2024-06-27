ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces international airport at Hosur; Kalaignar library in Tiruchi

Updated - June 27, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 11:45 am IST - Chennai

CM Stalin said the airport is necessary to improve the socio-economic status of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

The Hindu Bureau

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said the airport would come up in 2,000 acres in Hosur. | Photo Credit: R. Sai Venkatesh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on June 27, announced plans for an international airport in Hosur that could handle three crore passengers per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said the airport would come up in 2000 acres in Hosur which had attracted a lot of investment in electronic goods and electric vehicles manufacturing sector in the last few years. He said the airport was necessary to improve the socio-economic status of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

T.N. Assembly: Government to fill up 75,000 vacancies in 18 months

“The government has been implementing a lot of schemes to improve the infrastructure of Hosur to make it a major economic hub,” he said, adding the masterplan for Hosur was about to be completed.

Mr. Stalin also announced the government’s decision to establish a new Kalaignar Centenary Library at Tiruchi. The government has already inaugurated a library in Madurai and announced a library for Coimbatore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US