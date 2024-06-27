Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces international airport at Hosur; Kalaignar library in Tiruchi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on June 27, announced plans for an international airport in Hosur that could handle three crore passengers per year.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said the airport would come up in 2000 acres in Hosur which had attracted a lot of investment in electronic goods and electric vehicles manufacturing sector in the last few years. He said the airport was necessary to improve the socio-economic status of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

“The government has been implementing a lot of schemes to improve the infrastructure of Hosur to make it a major economic hub,” he said, adding the masterplan for Hosur was about to be completed.

Mr. Stalin also announced the government’s decision to establish a new Kalaignar Centenary Library at Tiruchi. The government has already inaugurated a library in Madurai and announced a library for Coimbatore.