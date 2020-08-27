Tamil Nadu CM, political leaders, condole death of former Supreme Court judge AR Lakshmanan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami extended his deepest condolences to Justice Lakshmanan’s family

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and leaders, cutting across party lines, condoled the death of former Supreme Court judge AR Lakshmanan on Thursday.

In a tweet, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that Justice Lakshmanan was best in class, and extended his deepest condolences to the family.

DMK president M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the news and noted that Justice Lakshmanan had been part of various historic judgements. “He had suggested various judicial reforms and especially recommended stricter punishment for crimes against women and opposed the imposition of Hindi in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Stalin noted. He extended his condolences to the family for the demise of Justice Lakshmanan as well as that of his wife.

In his condolence message, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam noted that Justice Lakshmanan was part of historic judgements like the ban on smoking in public places. “I am also pained to know that his wife Meenakshi Aachi passed away a few days back,” he said in a tweet and conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

While extending his condolences, MDMK chief Vaiko said Justice Lakshmanan had a special love and affection for Tamil and Tamil Nadu, and recalled the role played by him on the Mullaperiyar dam issue, as a member of the Court-appointed empowered committee and for his suggesting that there was no need for Kerala to build a new dam.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss noted that Justice Lakshmanan had recommended the use of Tamil as an official language in the Madras High Court and had delivered many historic judgements. He too, extended his condolences to the family.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K.S. Alagiri, said Justice Lakshmanan’s demise was a great loss, and extended his condolences to the family.