Tamil Nadu CM, Petroleum Minister inaugurate compressed bio gas plant

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a Compressed Bio Gas Plant (CBG) at Namakkal and five CBG fuel stations in Pudhuchattiram and Rasipuram on Tuesday.
The CBG plant has been set up by IOT Infrastructure and Energy Services, a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Germany’s Oiltanking GmbH at a cost of ₹25 crore. “The plant will be able to manufacture 15 tonne CBG and 20 tonne bio-manure everyday,” Mr. Palaniswami said during the inauguration that was done virtually.
The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu was the leading State in the country in renewable energy. “T.N. has a renewable energy potential of 15,876 MW,” Mr. Palaniswami said. The Chief Minister said his government would extend all support to the Government of India to implement clean energy projects.
“The CBG produced from the plant can fuel more than 1,000 vehicles per day in Salem–Namakkal region. The biogas plant shall also fuel 2 industries with green alternative fuel,” Mr. Pradhan said.
The Union Minister said this was the first time that an alternative to natural gas was being sold by oil marketing companies and the number of such projects were to increase manifold in the coming years
“It is for the first time that we are inaugurating facilities that provide an environment friendly gaseous fuel from natural sources in Tamil Nadu, as regular CNG fuel stations are not yet available in this State,” he said.
