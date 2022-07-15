Tamil Nadu CM Stalin recovering well from COVID-19, says hospital

The 69-year-old Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on July 14, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is recovering well, a release from Kauvery Hospital on Friday, said. | Photo Credit: C.H. Vijaya Bhaskar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is recovering well, a release from Kauvery Hospital on Friday, said. He was hospitalised on Thursday, a couple of days after he tested COVID-19 positive.

The statement mentioned that investigations had been completed and medications had been provided as per COVID-19 treatment protocol.

“The Chief Minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised rest for a few more days.”, it added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over phone to enquire about his health.

According to an official release, during the call, Mr. Stalin thanked the PM Modi for enquiring about his health.

Extending invitation to Mr. Modi for the inauguration of the 44th International Chess Olympiad that is scheduled to commence in Mamallapuram in July 28, the Chief Minister further told the Prime Minister that he was originally scheduled to visit him in person in New Delhi to invite him for the inauguration, but he could not due to hospitalisation.