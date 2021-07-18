Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, others pay floral tributes to Fr. Stan Swamy

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said that tragedy that befell Fr. Stan Swamy, who fought for the downtrodden, should not happen to anyone else

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid floral tributes to the urn and portrait of human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who recently died in a Mumbai hospital after prolonged incarceration in Taloja Central jail in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, at Loyola college in Chennai.

He was accompanied by Lok Sabha MPs Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, State Minorities Commission Chairperson Peter Alphonse, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi General Secretary and MLA Sinthanai Selvan among others.

A press statement from the Secretariat said that Father Stan Swamy had fought for rights and development of India’s tribal people and raised questions over how several aspects of the Fifth Schedule of Indian Constitution had not been implemented. He also called for a Tribal Advisory Council to ensure safety, welfare and development of tribals and fought for the protection of Adivasi lands in Jharkhand.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said that tragedy that befell him, who fought for the downtrodden, should not happen to anyone else.