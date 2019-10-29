Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM, Ministers to attend Thevar guru puja

Followers of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar celebrating 'Guru Puja' in front of the Thevar Statue at Goripalayam junction in Madurai.

Followers of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar celebrating 'Guru Puja' in front of the Thevar Statue at Goripalayam junction in Madurai.   | Photo Credit: S. James

Freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar’s birth and death anniversary is observed as guru puja

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and some Ministers would take part in the 57th guru puja of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on October 30.

The guru puja of the freedom fighter is being observed as an official function of the State government every year.

The Chief Minister and others would pay floral tributes at Thevar’s memorial at 9 a.m.

Forests Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Handlooms and Textiles Minister O.S. Manian, Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Minister for Village Industries G. Baskaran would also part take in the event.

In Chennai, Ministers would pay floral tributes at the Thevar statue on Anna Salai in Nandanam at 10 am on the same day which is also Thevar’s 112th birth anniversary.

Tamil Nadu
