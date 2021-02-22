Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

KALLAKURICHI

22 February 2021 13:31 IST

Official sources said the temple would come up on four acres of land at a cost of ₹40 crore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Monday.

Mr. Palaniswami, along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Ministers C.Ve. Shanmugam and M.C. Sampath participated in rituals as a prelude to the construction of the temple. As Vedic scholars chanted mantras, Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Subba Reddy performed the rituals.

Ulundurpet MLA R. Kumaraguru had recently handed over documents for four acres of land and ₹3.16 crore to TTD for the construction of the temple.

K.A. Jawahar Reddy, Executive Officer of TTD, Kallakurichi Collector Kiran Gurrala and Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque participated.