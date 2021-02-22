Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Monday   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Monday.

Mr. Palaniswami, along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Ministers C.Ve. Shanmugam and M.C. Sampath participated in rituals as a prelude to the construction of the temple. As Vedic scholars chanted mantras, Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Subba Reddy performed the rituals.

Official sources said the temple would come up on four acres of land at a cost of ₹40 crore.

Ulundurpet MLA R. Kumaraguru had recently handed over documents for four acres of land and ₹3.16 crore to TTD for the construction of the temple.

K.A. Jawahar Reddy, Executive Officer of TTD, Kallakurichi Collector Kiran Gurrala and Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque participated.

