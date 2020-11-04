Tamil Nadu CM launches mobile Amma canteens, unveils drinking water projects

The canteens on wheels will go around Chennai catering to the needs of daily-wage labourers at construction sites, and other places

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for various projects to be implemented at a total cost of ₹324 crore and also inaugurated various projects recently implemented, at a total cost of ₹294.15 crore.

The CM also flagged off mobile Amma canteens on wheels that will visit parts of Greater Chennai Corporation and cater to the needs of daily-wage labourers and workers on construction sites and other places.

During a video conference from Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami unveiled the foundation stone for an integrated drinking water project in Theni district to be implemented at a cost of ₹162.43 crore. The project would benefit over 250 rural habitations in Andipatti, Kadamalaikundu and Mayiladumparai areas and Theni in that district.

The CM also inaugurated a 35,000-litre oxygen tank to ensure oxygen supply to patients at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem at a cost of ₹1.14 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami unveiled the foundation stones for various projects to be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board) in various places across the State at a total cost of ₹161.57 crore.

The CM also inaugurated various projects completed by TWAD Board, Municipal Administrations and the Greater Chennai Corporation across the State at a total cost of ₹294.15 crore. He also handed over appointment orders to new recruits made for Health and School Education Departments.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Minister for Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and other senior officials were present during these events.