Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Salem

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital at Five Roads junction in Salem on Wednesday. This is the 96th branch of the group.
In his address at the event, Mr. Palaniswami highlighted the importance of the eye and eye care and appreciated the services of Dr. Agarwal’s hospitals. He appreciated the free medical camps organised by the group, especially in rural areas. He appealed to the hospital to ensure quality healthcare to its patients here without any bias.
Talking at the event, Amar Agarwal, chairman, said that the hospital has been set up at a cost of ₹15 crore with state-of-art facilities to provide treatment to patients from Salem and nearby areas. Complicated surgeries like Glued IOL could be conducted at the hospital, he said and added that the group is planning to expand to 150 hospitals. Over 50,000 patients are visiting their hospitals each day, Dr. Agarwal said.
The hospital organised s free eye check-up for patients aged 50 years and above on the inaugural day.
S. Kaladevi, Regional Medical Director, said that the hospital has a viewing gallery system where attenders of patients can observe entire surgery procedures.
E. Karpagavalli, Head, Clinical Services, said that patients from Salem would not have to to travel cities like Chennai or Coimbatore for availing of eye care treatment as all facilities are available at the hospital.
District Collector S.A. Raman, Adil Agarwal, CEO and others attended the event.
