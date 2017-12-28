Tamil Nadu CM hands over solatium to NEET suicide victim’s family

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handed over a cheque of ₹7 lakh on Thursday to the father of late Anitha, a 17-year old Scheduled Caste girl who committed suicide after failing to realise her ambition to join a medical college due to the NEET mandate.

Anitha had scored 1,176 marks out of 1,200 in her Class XII State Board exams but could not join an MBBS course due to poor marks in NEET.

The Chief Minister announced in September that a solatium of ₹7 lakh would be given to Anitha’s family and a government job to a family member based on their educational qualifications.

A State government press release said the Chief Minister handed over the cheque to late Anitha’s father, Shanmugam, at the Secretariat. An appointment order was also given to her brother, Satish Kumar, as a Junior Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Medical Plant Farms & Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (TAMPCOL ), which is under the Health Department.