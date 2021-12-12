Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM greets Rajinikanth on his birthday

Actor Rajnikanth. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 12 December 2021 13:39 IST
Updated: 12 December 2021 13:39 IST

He wished Rajinikanth good health, "to bring joy to the Tamil people for many more years with his unparalleled cinema persona," an official release said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his greetings to actor 'Superstar' Rajinikanth on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. Mr. Stalin greeted the actor, whom he described as a friend, over phone.

He wished Rajinikanth good health, "to bring joy to the Tamil people for many more years with his unparalleled cinema persona," an official release said.

