Tamil Nadu CM greets Rajinikanth on his birthday

12 December 2021 13:39 IST

He wished Rajinikanth good health, "to bring joy to the Tamil people for many more years with his unparalleled cinema persona," an official release said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his greetings to actor 'Superstar' Rajinikanth on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. Mr. Stalin greeted the actor, whom he described as a friend, over phone.

