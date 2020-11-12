Tamil Nadu CM flags off new ambulances

CHENNAI

12 November 2020 17:04 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday flagged off a total of 108 new ambulances from the Secretariat, Chennai.

Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled new school buildings constructed for a school run by the Delhi Tamil Education Association in Mayur Vihar in Delhi, via video-conferencing.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Minister for Culture K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.