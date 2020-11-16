Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami greets Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

16 November 2020 16:49 IST

Nitish Kumar assumes charge as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday extended greetings to Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on having assumed charge as Bihar Chief Minister.

“I congratulate you on your assumption of charge as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record fourth time and wish you a successful tenure,” Mr. Palaniswami said in his message to Mr. Kumar.

