Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami distributes allotment letters to medical students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami presents allotment letter to a student in Chennai on November 19, 2020. Photo: Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu

CHENNAI

19 November 2020 01:52 IST

267 candidates were called on the first day of the process

Admission to medical and dental courses in Tamil Nadu began on Wednesday with counselling for seats under the new 7.5% reservation for government school students.

Of the 951 eligible candidates, 267 were called for counselling on the first day. Two sessions were held, each lasting two hours.

There were 10 scrutiny desks at which officials of the Department of Medical Education verified the records and photos of students, besides checking the results of the COVID-19 tests. Counselling for government school students will end on Friday. On Saturday, the process will be held for special categories, such as persons with disability, wards of ex-servicemen and sportspersons.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributed the allotment letters to 18 candidates and gave away kits containing a laboratory coat and a stethoscope. In his speech, he said the scheme for reserving seats for government school students arose after only six such students were admitted to MBBS last year. These students would establish mini-clinics across the State and provide healthcare to people in their localities, he said.

Several parents who came up to express their gratitude to the government broke down.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the counselling was transparent. It was made in-person as the government did not want to give room for any doubts about nativity or malpractice. “We have scrutiny desks, and there is a notary public for certification,” he said.

The State government medical colleges with 250 seats, such as Madras Medical College and Stanley Medical College, and those in Madurai and Tirunelveli, had each allotted 16 seats, while Government Kilpauk Medical College, the government colleges in Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Karur, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari and the Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Chidambaram, had allotted 10 seats each.

Government colleges in Salem, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Theni, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Sivagangai and Thiruvarur and the government college at Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai, had allocated six seats each. IRT Perundurai Medical College and ESIC Medical College, K.K. Nagar, Chennai, allocated four seats each. In the self-financing medical colleges, 86 seats have been allocated. The government dental college and the Rajah Muthiah Dental College have allocated six seats each, while the self-financing colleges will admit 80 students.

Candidates will be allowed to join the allotted college as soon as they receive allotment letters, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu said.

Asked how students from the poor families would be able to pay the fees in a self-financing college, he said the government planned to approach the commissions for the backward classes and the minorities and the corporates for help to finance their education.

Of the 270 candidates invited for counselling, 262 took part. While 224 candidates were allotted seats in government medical colleges, four were allotted seats in self-financing medical colleges. Seven candidates were allotted seats in government dental college and 27 opted to be wait-listed. At the end of the day, there were only three seats left in the government quota, all of them in Rajah Muthiah Medical College. There were 82 seats in self-financing medical colleges. The Rajah Muthiah Dental College had five seats and there were 80 seats in self-financing dental colleges.