﻿Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM condole Union Minister’s death

CHENNAI

24 September 2020 12:37 IST

They condoled the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

“CM Tamilnadu was shocked to hear of the sad and untimely demise of Union Minister of State for Railways @SureshAngadi_ ji. He conveys his heartfelt condolences to the grieved family members," Mr. Palaniswami's official Twitter handle tweeted.

In his condolence message, Mr. Panneerselvam tweeted, “Saddened and shocked by the demise of Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Railways Shri.Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ ji . I pray for his soul to rest in peace and may the Almighty give the strength to his family to overcome this irreplaceable loss."