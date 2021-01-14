Tamil Nadu CM announces relief for farmers affected by heavy rainfall

Chennai

14 January 2021 00:39 IST

Tamil Nadu had received unusually high rainfall this season in certain districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that farmers affected by the unusually high rainfall this season in certain districts of the State will be compensated at the earliest.

“Instead of the usual 10.2 mm rainfall in January, there has been 108.7 mm rainfall so far. Due to this, the general public and farmers in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Tiruvallur districts have been affected,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

He instructed officials to ascertain the losses incurred by the farmers on a war footing. “This government will take steps to grant compensation to all farmers affected by the rains,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister directed Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju and Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi to coordinate and speed up relief operations in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

Mr. Palaniswami also instructed the Collectors to ensure that those likely to be affected are moved to safety and to ensure food and other necessities for them in the camps.