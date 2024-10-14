ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Class 12 public exams to begin from March 3, 2025; Class 10 from March 28

Updated - October 14, 2024 11:05 am IST - Chennai

For standard 10, the public exams will be conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Class 12 students at an exam centre in Ramanathapuram. File photo | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The State Board public exams in Tamil Nadu for standard 12 will be held from March 3 to 25, 2025, and for standard 10, from March 28 to April 15, 2025, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday (October 14, 2024) in Coimbatore.

Also read: Tamil Nadu State Board results key updates | T.N. records 94.56% pass rate in class 12 State board exams

Releasing the public exam timetable, he said, “Class 11 (exams) will be held from March 5-27, 2025. Results for Class 12 will be announced on May 9, 2025, while Class 11 and 10 results will be out on May 19, 2025, tentatively.”

The practical exams for Class 10 will be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2025. For Class 12, the practical exams will begin on February 7 and conclude on February 14. For Class 11, they will be held from February 15 to February 21. The exams will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. For Class 12, 11, and 10, the exams will begin with the language paper.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US