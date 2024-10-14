GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Class 12 public exams to begin from March 3, 2025, Class 10 from March 28

For standard 10, the public exams will be conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025.

Updated - October 14, 2024 10:32 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Plus two students at an exam centre in Ramanathapuram. File photo

Plus two students at an exam centre in Ramanathapuram. File photo | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The State Board public exams in Tamil Nadu for standard 12 will be held from March 3 to 25, 2025 and for standard 10, the public exams will be conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday (October 14, 2024). in Coimbatore.

Also read: Tamil Nadu State Board results key updates | T.N. records 94.56% pass rate in class 12 State board exams

Releasing the public exam timetable he said, “Class 11 will be held from March 5-27, 2025. Results for Class 12 will be announced on May 9, 2025 while Class 11 and 10 results will be on May 19, 2025 tentatively.”

The practical exams for Class 10 will be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2025. For Class 12, the practical exams will begin on February 7 and conclude on February 14. For Class 11, they will be held from February 15 to February 21. The exams will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. For Class 12, 11 and 10 the exams will begin with language paper.

Published - October 14, 2024 10:25 am IST

