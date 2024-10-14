Tamil Nadu Class 12 public exams to begin from March 3, 2025, Class 10 from March 28

The State Board public exams in Tamil Nadu for standard 12 will be held from March 3 to 25, 2025 and for standard 10, the public exams will be conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday (October 14, 2024). in Coimbatore.

Releasing the public exam timetable he said, “Class 11 will be held from March 5-27, 2025. Results for Class 12 will be announced on May 9, 2025 while Class 11 and 10 results will be on May 19, 2025 tentatively.”

The practical exams for Class 10 will be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2025. For Class 12, the practical exams will begin on February 7 and conclude on February 14. For Class 11, they will be held from February 15 to February 21. The exams will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. For Class 12, 11 and 10 the exams will begin with language paper.