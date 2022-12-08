Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is planning to purchase 1.5 lakh tonnes of rice

December 08, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

After a gap of four years, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is planning to procure rice from the open market.

Initially, it has placed an order for 1.5 lakh tonnes of rice with the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF), a body under the jurisdiction of the Department of Consumer Affairs at the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The NCCF, one of the agencies authorised by the TNCSC, has also been procuring paddy too in the State.

The quantity will be helpful in meeting the requirements of beneficiaries covered under the category of Non-Priority Household (NPHH) ration cards. This is likely to arise in late January and February 2023. “If required, we may purchase another 1. 5 lakh tonnes,” says a senior official who looks after the Civil Supplies Corporation..

The need for the State to procure rice has arisen in the light of the Centre suspending the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), through which the shortfall in requirements were met in the past. The element of uncertainty over the continuance of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme beyond December, which is meant for distributing free food grains to the poor, has also contributed to the decision.

On an average, the monthly off-take of rice under the public distribution system (PDS) is about 3.20 lakh tonnes, of which around 2.76 lakh tonnes are being provided by the Centre. It is for the balance portion that the State has to approach different sources including the OMSS. Except in the case of tide-over allotment which is charged at ₹8.3 per kg, the allotments for the categories of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) & Priority Households (PHH) are levied at ₹3 per kg. The rate fixed by the Central department of Food and Public Distribution for OMSS is ₹23 per kg. Since August, there has been no sale of rice under the OMSS.. As Tamil Nadu has been following the universal public distribution system and supplying rice free of cost to ration cardholders, it is bearing the entire cost.

Asked how much will be the cost of rice that the government has proposed to procure, the official says it may be around ₹35 per kg.

It may be noted that the Centre has determined the economic cost of rice at ₹36.7 per kg for the current year for the purpose of its calculations.