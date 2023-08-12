HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary asks Collectors to ensure efficient functioning of anganwadis

August 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Das Meena

Shiv Das Meena

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has written to all the Collectors, requesting them to pay special attention on the anganwadis in their districts through regular visits to ensure that they were functioning with “utmost efficiency and thereby provide a nurturing environment for every child under their care”.

Stressing the importance of periodic visits, he said these visits would allow the Collectors to “gauge the implementation of various programmes, identify areas for improvement, and address any issue promptly”.

He advised the Collectors to focus on at least 13 important points. They included the condition of the building, availability of hygienic and functional toilets, reliable supply of safe and clean drinking water, smokeless cooking facilities, wall paintings to create awareness on child health and nutrition.

He asked the Collectors to focus on the adherence to spot feeding of children up to three years of age instead of allowing the parents to take the ration home since the latter may affect the nutritional intake of children. Other focus areas included the monitoring of the regular attendance and overall wellbeing of pre-school children, ensuring adequate stock of quality food items including eggs, registration of pregnant and nursing mothers to the feeding programme, and addressing the specific nutritional needs of malnourished children.

He stressed the need for workers in the anganwadis to be aware of the proper technique to accurately weigh children and to properly maintain of the growth chart of the children. He asked the Collectors to interact with the mothers to understand their perception of the functioning of the centres.

He said, through the presence and engagement, a culture of accountability and continuous improvement can be fostered. Moreover, the feedback received from the visits can enable informed decision making and efficient allocation of resources.

