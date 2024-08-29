ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin lands in San Francisco to a rousing reception

Published - August 29, 2024 04:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is received at the San Francisco Airport by Indian Deputy Consul General in San Francisco Sreekar Reddy, State Industries Minister T.R.P. Raja, and others | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin arrived at the San Francisco airport in the United States on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST). Consul General of India in San Francisco K. Srikar Reddy and other dignitaries received the CM and his wife Durga Stalin at the airport.

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, and actor and former Union Minister of State D. Napolean were among the others who received Mr. Stalin at the airport, an official release said.

During his trip to the US, Mr. Stalin is scheduled to hold meetings with investors in San Francisco and Chicago and would also address the Tamil diaspora living in the country. He is scheduled to return to Chennai in the second week of September.

