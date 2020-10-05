Tamil Nadu Chief Minister unveils new buildings, infrastructure

Mr. Palaniswami unveiled buildings for the Higher Education, Agriculture and Police Departments

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday unveiled new buildings and infrastructure for the Higher Education, Agriculture and Police Departments constructed and set up across the State, through video conference.

Mr. Palaniswami unveiled new buildings for colleges in various places under the Higher Education Department. These buildings and other infrastructure have been constructed at a cost of ₹58.20 crore. He unveiled the foundation stone for new buildings, including classrooms and students’ hostels for Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore to be constructed at a cost of ₹25.25 crore.

He also unveiled new buildings constructed for the Agriculture Department at a cost of ₹47.36 crore. He handed over keys of 23 tractors and other farm equipment to the Department for renting them out to farmers. A warehouse in Madurai district with a capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes was also inaugurated.

The Chief Minister also unveiled buildings for the Tamil Nadu Police and Fire and Rescue Services Departments constructed at a cost of ₹28.90 crore on Monday. He unveiled the buildings for employees’ quarters, police stations and fire stations.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy and senior officials were present.

.