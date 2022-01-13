Tamil Nadu Chief Minister unveils new building in Villupuram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurating the new building from the Secretariat on Thursday. Photo: Special arrangement

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 17:04 IST

It will used by the Differently Abled Welfare Department

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually unveiled a new building for the Differently Abled Welfare Department in Villupuram.

Located within the Villupuram District Collectorate, the building, spread over 3,243 sqft, was constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore, an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.