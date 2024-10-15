GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin inspects rain-affected areas in Chennai

Published - October 15, 2024 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspects a rain-affected area at Elephant Gate, in Chennai on October 15, 2024. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspects a rain-affected area at Elephant Gate, in Chennai on October 15, 2024.  | Photo Credit: DIPR

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected rain-affected areas in various parts of Chennai on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) morning to take stock of the situation.

Mr. Stalin visited areas in Elephant Gate and was moving to other areas. Ministers K.N. Nehru and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya and officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai and reviewed the rainfall received in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had visited Narayanapuram lake and parts of his Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency in the small hours of Tuesday (October 15, 2024) and also interacted with conservancy workers at work there.

