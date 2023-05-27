Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin visits Komatsu factory in Japan; requests company to expand its facility in the State

May 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on an overseas trip to attract investments to the State, visited the factory of construction and mining equipment manufacturing company Komatsu in Osaka prefecture in Japan on Friday.

Extending his invitation to Komatsu to participate in the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) that Tamil Nadu is hosting in January 2024, Mr. Stalin requested the firm’s senior management to expand the company’s manufacturing facility in the State.

A release by the Tamil Nadu government said the company would carry out research and further take steps on the request. The company’s factory located in SIPCOT Industrial Park in Oragadam near Chennai is manufacturing dump trucks, mining equipment, and hydraulic excavators as per global standards and was meeting the market demands, both locally and abroad. During the visit, the company made a presentation of its operations for Mr. Stalin. The Chief Minister interacted with members of the senior management, including Takayuki Furukoshi and Go Kamada, the release said.

Visits Osaka castle

On Saturday, Mr. Stalin visited the famous and historically significant Osaka Castle. His visit followed an invitation by the Vice Governor of Osaka prefecture, Nobuhiko Yamaguchi, who was present at the lunch that Mr. Stalin attended on Friday with the chief executives of various companies in Japan.

Highlighting how the castle was being preserved by the Japanese government as an important cultural symbol, the release said the present government Tamil Nadu was making similar efforts by constructing new museums to showcase and preserve archaeological findings to demonstrate the State’s rich history and culture.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, Industries Secretary S. Krishnan and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau V. Vishnu were present.

