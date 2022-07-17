Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to be discharged on July 18

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: File photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be discharged from hospital on Monday. He will have to be on complete rest at home, a bulletin from Kauvery Hospital has said. Mr. Stalin, who was hospitalised on July 14 after testing positive for COVID-19 two days prior to that, was under observation for further investigations, the hospital said. In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the hospital said, “The Chief Minister has recovered well from the infection. He will be completing isolation period tomorrow and will be discharged from the hospital. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week.”



