DMK government will 100% implement the MoUs with U.S. companies, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on his return from the U.S., said his government would 100% implement the MOUs signed with the US companies and generate employment.

When asked about the demand for a white paper on investments into the State by the Opposition leaders, including former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, the Chief Minister said he had explained about the investments received in the last three years of the DMK government before his visit to the U.S.

“The Industries Minister also made a presentation in the Assembly with data. Mr Palaniswami should have read the papers. He also went to foreign countries to attract investments. But he was not able to implement even 10 % of the MOUs signed by him during his tour. It is shameful,” he told reporters at the Chennai airport.

Responding to PMK founder S. Ramadoss’s allegation that States such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had succeeded in bringing in over ₹25,000 crore as investment and the quantum Tamil Nadu had attracted was very low, Mr Stalin said the PMK leader’s statement was politically motivated.

The Chief Minister, who had signed 19 MOUs with Fortune 500 companies, described the decision of Ford to resume its production in Tamil Nadu as a great achievement. Mr Stalin said he had signed MOUs for investment to the tune of over ₹7,600 crore for projects in Tiruchi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chengalpet and Tirunelveli.

When his attention was drawn to the apology rendered by the MD of the Annapoorna hotel for his views on the GST, the Chief Minister described as “shameful” the way that the Union Finance Minister had handled the issue.

