Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin makes strong case for continuous pursuit of knowledge

Addressing the 165th convocation of the University of Madras, he quoted a couplet from Tirukural to stress the point that “the more one reads, the better one’s knowledge.”

August 06, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu with Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K Stalin during the 165th convocation of the University of Madras, in Chennai, on August 6, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu with Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K Stalin during the 165th convocation of the University of Madras, in Chennai, on August 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 6 called upon students to continue their pursuit of knowledge even after obtaining degrees and landing in a job.

Addressing the 165th convocation of the University of Madras, he quoted a couplet from Tirukural to stress the point that “the more one reads, the better one’s knowledge.”

“Education is wealth that cannot be stolen. If you pursue scientific-oriented knowledge based on rationalism and subject anything to question, you will remain invincible,” he said.

In the convocation attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Governor R.N. Ravi, the Chief Minister said the University of Madras had made a permanent contribution not only to South India, but to the entire nation.

He said there were 22 state-run universities in Tamil Nadu and the state had topped in higher education in India.

“Of the 100 best educational institutions in the country, 18 are in Tamil Nadu. Of the 100 best universities, 21 are in Tamil Nadu. The State houses 32 of the 100 best colleges in the country. Of the 100 top research institutions, 10 are in the State. The State has 35 of the 200 best engineering colleges and 11 management educational institutions. Tamil Nadu has eight of the 100 best medical colleges and nine of the 40 best dental colleges,” the Chief Minister said. He attributed the achievement to the “seeds sown” by the Justice Party government 100-years ago.

Mr Stalin said while former Chief Minister Kamaraj nurtured school education, the DMK government led by M Karunanidhi (in later years) extended the growth in higher education. “The Dravidian Model government is encouraging higher education and developing further into research-based education,”he explained.

Mr Stalin also made use of the occasion to tell the schemes of the state government for the University of Madras, which included construction of hostels at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Vice-Chancellor of the University S. Gowri welcomed the gathering. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy participated.

