Stalin lays foundation for ‘Porunai Museum’ in Tirunelveli district

May 18, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation for the ₹33.02-crore ‘Porunai Museum’ project in Tirunelveli district through videoconferencing on Thursday.

The scenic Reddiyarpatti hillock on the outskirts of Palayamkottai, which attracts a few hundred shutterbugs everyday after it was sliced into two to give way for the four-lane Kanniyakumari – Kashmir national highway, is all set to house the ultra-modern the museum in its vicinity.

Mr. Stalin made an announcement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 9, 2021 that the ‘Porunai Archaeological Museum’ would come up in Tirunelveli district to showcase the artefacts collected at Aditchanallur and Pandya kingdom’s port town of Korkai and Sivakalai, all in Thoothukudi district, as the entire Tamirabharani watercourse is known as ‘Cradle of Civilization of South India’

Following this announcement, then Collector V. Vishnu scouted for accessible and sprawling land on the outskirts of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai and identified 13.20 acre land near Reddiyarpatti hillock. The site was also subsequently cleared by Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for Archaeology and Tamil Development Thangam Thennarasu. Of the total area, 10 acre will be utilised for creating an aesthetically designed museum in 54,296 square feet.

Besides an administrative block, the museum will have three separate sections for exhibiting the artefacts recovered from Korkai, Sivakalai and Aditchanallur excavations. The architecture of the museum will have local flavour with courtyards, verandah and stone and wooden pillars.

A craft workshop, which will also be part of the project, will give an comprehensive idea about the handicrafts of the region. The products made in front of the visitors will be exhibited for sale also.

The gardens of the museum will have native trees and plants – both herbal and ornamental – which can withstand the high temperature during summer in the region.

At Korkai, the excavators have recovered 812 artefacts such as glass beads, glass bangles, conch bangles, terracotta beads, stone beads, terracotta statues, iron materials, brass utensils, copper coins, holed terracotta pipes, silver stamped coins and northern black polished ware. The excavations also proved categorically that Korkai had been the harbour of the Pandiya Kings in 8th century B.C..

In Sivakalai, the excavations have so far yielded 160 burial urns, more than 70 iron materials, 787 offering bowls, 163 marked pots and other 582 artefacts, while 27 burial urns have been recovered at Aditchanallur, besides 463 earthenware and 1,085 artefacts. The high quality tin-mixed bronze materials and gold ornaments recovered from Aditchanallur and Sivakalai bear testimony to the quality of life of the ancient Tamils of the region.

When the carbon dating was conducted on the rice recovered from one of the burial urns in Sivakalai hillock, it was found that the food grain belonged to 1155 BC and, hence, the Tamirabharani civilisation is 3,200 years old, the archaeologists say.

“With this proud background, the museum’ is being created to showcase all the priceless artifacts that stand testimony to the ancient Tamils civilised life,” said Mr. Appavu. The project should be completed by November 17, 2024.

Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Tirunelveli district panchayat council chairman V.S.R. Jagadish were present.