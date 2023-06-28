Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates new buildings, portal for farmers 

June 28, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated several completed projects at various locations and a portal to help farmers know the soil health of their land. He also released a coffee table book, Netta Netta Panaimarame, on palmyra trees.

Farmers could access the portal, http://tnagriculture.in/mannvalam (which also has a Tamil version), to know the soil health status through a geo-referenced survey number. Farmers could also get other details such as pH, organic carbon and calcareousness, an official release said.

New buildings

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated several new buildings for integrated agricultural extension centres, sub-agricultural extension centres, primary processing centres, godowns and sub-market committees with godowns, besides new buildings for the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, constructed at various locations, at a total cost of ₹68.83 crore.

Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated three Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapurams in Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Tiruchi districts that have been renovated at a total cost of ₹3.12 crore. He also virtually inaugurated new buildings for the Rural Development Department constructed at a total cost of ₹34.76 crore, the release said.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated 26 District ‘Poomalai Vaniga Valagam’ (commercial complexes) constructed by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women at a total cost of ₹5.16 crore. He handed over loans to women self-help groups under the ‘Vazhndhu Kattuvom’ project.

Boat Challenge

He handed over ₹15 lakh in financial assistance to ‘Team Sea Shakti’ of Kumaraguru College of Technology in Coimbatore, the only Indian team selected to take part in Monaco Energy Boat Challenge to create a hydrogen-powered boat aimed at commercialising the power system for the benefit of fishermen. The Chief Minister handed over a house allotment order to social worker Palam P. Kalyanasundaram.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Handlooms R. Gandhi, Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

Programmes reviewed

Mr. Stalin chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the implementation of 55 ongoing programmes and 35 projects which are to be implemented by 13 departments.

Addressing the officials, he said any delay in implementing welfare programmes would drive up the cost; hence, officials should focus on timely implementation.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani, Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan and officials attended the meeting.