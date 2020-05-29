Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister sanctions funds for protection of bug-hit tapioca, launches development projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement issued on Friday, said he had sanctioned a sum of ₹54.46 lakh to protect tapioca crops

Mealy bugs have attacked tapioca crops over an an extent of 3,112 hectares in Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Kanyakumari districts. Stating this, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement issued on Friday, said he had sanctioned a sum of ₹54.46 lakh to protect the crop. Officers concerned had been advised to educate farmers on crop protection measures.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister also declared open sports facilities and stadia, built in three districts – Chengalapttu, Kancheepuram and the Nilgiris -- at a cost of ₹7.44 crore; 27 school buildings; structures for two panchayat union-level training centres for school teachers and one for the district-level centre – all constructed at a cost of about ₹57.53 crore spread over 12 districts. He also handed over a cheque for ₹2 lakh to Abhinaya, a school student of Namakkal, for her participation in an international science meet in the United Sates.

The Chief Minister launched a ₹300-crore special assistance scheme for rural industrial units affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and for starting new such units. The scheme, forming part of the State Rural Transformation Project, will cover around 1.39 beneficiaries. As a mark of the inauguration, Mr. Palaniswami gave away the assistance to five beneficiaries.

Also, Mr Palaniswami commissioned an underground sewerage project in Palanichettipatti town panchayat of Theni district. The project was implemented at a cost of ₹34.67 crore. He inaugurated various development works of organisations under the control of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department in 13 districts including in Chennai. The overall estimated cost of the projects is ₹296.29 crore.

