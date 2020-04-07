Tamil Nadu Chief Minister renews appeal for donations to fight COVID-19

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday renewed his request calling upon the general public and commercial establishments to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards precautionary and relief measures being taken against the spread of COVID-19.

“The precautionary measures are to be strengthened against the spread of Coronavirus in the coming days. Tamil Nadu government needs the participation of industrialists, leading private companies, NGOs, donors and the people of Tamil Nadu to efficiently take these precautions,” he said in a statement.

Several have come forward to donate funds to the CMPRF, he said: “Children and students have come forward to donate the funds they could afford and have been expressing their kindness.”

The CM’s statement on Tuesday was the second appeal, after the first, issued on March 27.

While donations made from within the country would be 100% exempted under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, contributions from NRIs would be exempted under Section 50 in The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, an official release stated.

Contributions could be made either through online, credit-debit cards or through electronic clearing system or through demand draft. Those wishing to contribute through net banking facilities or through cards could use https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in/cmprf/cmprf.html.

For those wishing to use the ECS option, the name of the bank is Indian Overseas Bank, Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600009. The savings account number is 117201000000070, IFSC Code is IOBA0001172 and CMPRF PAN is AAAGC0038F.

Those using the ECS option are requested to provide the following details -- Name, Amount Contributed, Bank and Branch, Date of Deposit, Acknowledgement No., Full Postal Address and e-mail ID.

The NRIs willing to contribute could use the SWIFT Code to donate -- IOBAINBB0001 Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai. Those who could not use the above options could send a demand draft to Deputy Secretary to Government and Treasurer, Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Finance Department, Tamil Nadu Government, Secretariat, Chennai 600009, Tamil Nadu, India. Email: dspaycell.findpt@tn.gov.in