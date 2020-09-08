Tamil Nadu Chief Minister releases French, German translations of select ‘18 Lesser Texts’

The translations of these works in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu were released by the Chief Minister in February last year

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has released the translations of 1,837 select poetic works from ‘18 Lesser Texts’ (known as Pathinenkilkanakku Noolgal in Tamil) in French and German, through the International Institute of Tamil Studies.

The translations of these works in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu were released by the Chief Minister in February last year. An official release cited a statement made by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Assembly on September 13, 2016 that select poetic works from the 18 Lesser Texts would be translated into French and German and in Indian languages such as Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.

Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled a new building for a State date resource centre of the Information Technology Department through a video conference. He launched a portal for the Computer Emergency Response Team, which is part of the Cyber Security Architecture -- Tamil Nadu project.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Tamil Official Language K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present during these events.