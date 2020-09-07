Tamil Nadu Chief Minister presents Dr. Radhakrishnan Awards to best teachers

CHENNAI

07 September 2020 13:36 IST

A total of 375 teachers have been selected for the award from across Tamil Nadu this year

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday handed over the Dr. Radhakrishnan Award to 15 best teachers selected from Chennai district, as part of the National Teachers’ Day celebrations organised by the School Education Department.

The award carries a medal and a cash prize of ₹10,000. A total of 375 teachers have been selected for the award from across Tamil Nadu this year. Teachers selected from other districts too, would be honoured on the same day, an official release stated.

Recipients of the National Teachers Awards from Tamil Nadu this year -- R.C. Saraswathi, headmistress of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar in Chennai and S. Dhilip, an English teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at Sathyamangalam in Villupuram district -- met the Chief Minister.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Commissioner of School Education Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan and senior officials were also present during the event at the Secretariat here.

CM unveils new buildings, bridges

The CM also unveiled new buildings constructed at a cost of ₹6.20 crore in Theni and two bridges constructed at a total cost of ₹1.34 crore in Perambalur district by the Rural Development Department.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and senior officials were present during the event.