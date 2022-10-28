Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin undergoes routine medical check-up at Chennai hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin underwent a routine medical check-up for evaluation of his back pain at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on October 28, 2022, according to a press release issued by the hospital.

TN CM @mkstalin undergoes "routine medical check-up" for evaluation of his back pain. pic.twitter.com/Bbksz2sJur — D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) October 28, 2022