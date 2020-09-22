Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lays foundation stones for 220 projects in Ramanathapuram

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing over the government job order to P. Vanathi Devi, wife of soldier K. Palani who was killed earlier this year

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing over the government job order to P. Vanathi Devi, wife of soldier K. Palani who was killed earlier this year   | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday laid foundation stones for 220 new projects in Ramanathapuram district. The projects will be implemented at a cost of ₹70.54 crore. Development work projects which were completed to the tune of ₹24.24 crore, were dedicated on the occasion.

The Chief Minister, who had announced a government job for a family member of Havildar Palani, a native of Ramanathapuram district, who was killed in violent action at Eastern Ladakh by the Chinese forces a few months ago, gave the letter of appointment, of junior assistant, to the slain soldier's wife Vanathi Devi, at the District Collectorate. He also gave away financial assistance worth ₹72.81 crore to 15,605 beneficiaries from various departments on the occasion.

Mr. Palaniswami arrived in Ramanathapuram by road from Madurai, to a rousing reception accorded by a large number of party cadre and functionaries. He was given a ‘purnakumbha’ welcome by priests from the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar, MLAs M. Manikandan and N. Sathan Prabakar and former MP Anwar Rajha received him at the Collectorate.

District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao welcomed him.

