Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lays foundation stone for medical college in Udhagamandalam

The college will be built on 40 acres at a cost of ₹447.32 crore, an official release said

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone (through video-conferencing) for the construction of a medical college in Udhagamandalam.

To come up over a 40-acre plot of land and at a total cost of ₹447.32 crore, the medical college would have 150 MBBS seats, an official release stated. Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials were present during the event in the Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister had laid the foundation stones for the construction of medical colleges in Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar districts recently.

