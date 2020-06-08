Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurates projects
Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated various projects of the Highways and Municipal Administration Departments, among others, across the State via video conferencing
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a few projects and buildings of various departments via video-conferencing on Monday.
He inaugurated projects of the Highways and Minor Ports Departments, built at a total cost of ₹265.46 crore in various districts. These include a flyover in Madurai west, built at a cost of ₹54.07 crore, and projects in Namakkal, Tiruapattur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Tiruvallur, Madurai and Chennai that have been built at a cost of ₹211.39 crore, a government press release said.
He also inaugurated projects of the Municipal Administration Department at a cost of ₹40.68 crore, that includes bridges and buildings in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Chengalpet, and Tiruvarur. He also laid the foundation stone for a building built at a cost of ₹2.93 crore in Tiruvannamalai district, the release said.
