Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurates projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a few projects and buildings of various departments via video-conferencing on Monday.

He inaugurated projects of the Highways and Minor Ports Departments, built at a total cost of ₹265.46 crore in various districts. These include a flyover in Madurai west, built at a cost of ₹54.07 crore, and projects in Namakkal, Tiruapattur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Tiruvallur, Madurai and Chennai that have been built at a cost of ₹211.39 crore, a government press release said.

He also inaugurated projects of the Municipal Administration Department at a cost of ₹40.68 crore, that includes bridges and buildings in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Chengalpet, and Tiruvarur. He also laid the foundation stone for a building built at a cost of ₹2.93 crore in Tiruvannamalai district, the release said.