Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurates ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for students

March 01, 2022 17:04 IST

The initiative aims to guide students of government and aided institutions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘ Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which aims to equip about 10 lakh youth across the State annually with skills that will help them realise their talents for the benefit of the country. He also launched a new portal for this scheme — naanmudhalvan.tnschools.gov.in

The scheme aims to identify, train and offer career and academic guidance to talented students in government-run and State-aided educational institutions. It also aims to offer spoken English lessons to enable students to face interview panels successfully. The scheme will offer training capsules in coding and robotics to keep pace with technological advancements.

Psychological counsellors and medical doctors will offer guidance on nutrition, physical fitness and overall development of the student’s personality.

“A sense of Tamil culture and tradition too will be inculcated in the students,” an official release said. Training will be offered through both in-person and virtual sessions, and a guidance bureau will be created in every school.

“A separate curriculum will be created and continuous classes will be offered for students in Classes IX-XII. A mentoring system will also be introduced with the help of alumni,” it said. Depending on the demand, classes on foreign languages will be offered to students to equip them in finding employment abroad.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai Oliver Ballhatchet MBE, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Director of IIT-Madras V. Kamakoti, former Director of ISRO Satellite Centre Mylswamy Annadurai, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles managing director and chief executive officer Satyakam Arya, cricketer Natarajan Thangarasu, executive director of Sector Skills Council NASSCOM Sandhya Chintala, Kissflow founder and chief executive officer Suresh Sambandham and senior officials were present. Former World chess champion Viswanathan Anand took part in the event virtually.