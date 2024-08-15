ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM holds Governor’s post in high regard, will attend ‘At Home’ reception: Thangam Thennarasu

Updated - August 15, 2024 06:23 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 05:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress and other parties said they would boycott the tea party hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Thangam Thennarasu

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holds the post of the Governor of the State in high regard and would continue to accord due respect to it, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Thursday (August 15, 2024). He added the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has accepted the invitation from the Raj Bhavan for Governor R.N. Ravi’s ‘At Home’ reception on Independence Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the flag-hoisting ceremony at Fort St. George in Chennai, the Minister, in an interaction with reporters at the Secretariat, said the Chief Minister and other Ministers would take part in the event on behalf of the government.

No compromise in attending T.N. Governor’s tea party: CM Stalin

Many DMK allies, including the Congress, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had said they would boycott the Governor’s reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a query about observations made by Mr. Ravi over illicit liquor and drugs in his Independence Day address, Mr. Thennarasu recalled rejoinders issued to such statements by the Governor in the past and contended: “Political opinions are different from the positions of the government.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Acknowledging the differences of opinions between the DMK and the Governor, the Minister added: “The Chief Minister continues to hold the post of the Governor in high regard.” In line with this position, the State government would take part in the ‘At Home’ event to accord due respect to the office of the Governor, he said.

On August 13, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said the party would boycott the Governor’s reception, alleging he had consistently tried to obstruct the functioning of the democratically elected government in the State. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Independence Day

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US