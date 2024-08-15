T.N. CM holds Governor’s post in high regard, will attend ‘At Home’ reception: Thangam Thennarasu

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holds the post of the Governor of the State in high regard and would continue to accord due respect to it, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Thursday (August 15, 2024). He added the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has accepted the invitation from the Raj Bhavan for Governor R.N. Ravi’s ‘At Home’ reception on Independence Day.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony at Fort St. George in Chennai, the Minister, in an interaction with reporters at the Secretariat, said the Chief Minister and other Ministers would take part in the event on behalf of the government.

Many DMK allies, including the Congress, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had said they would boycott the Governor’s reception.

Responding to a query about observations made by Mr. Ravi over illicit liquor and drugs in his Independence Day address, Mr. Thennarasu recalled rejoinders issued to such statements by the Governor in the past and contended: “Political opinions are different from the positions of the government.”

Acknowledging the differences of opinions between the DMK and the Governor, the Minister added: “The Chief Minister continues to hold the post of the Governor in high regard.” In line with this position, the State government would take part in the ‘At Home’ event to accord due respect to the office of the Governor, he said.

On August 13, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said the party would boycott the Governor’s reception, alleging he had consistently tried to obstruct the functioning of the democratically elected government in the State.