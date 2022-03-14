Tamil Nadu Chief Minister hands over incentives to youth who won in national-level competition
36 youth participated on behalf of the State in India Skills 2021 and won 23 medals
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over incentives to the youth who won laurels in the national-level India Skills 2021 in New Delhi.
A total of 36 youth participated on behalf of the State and won 23 medals — two gold, eight silver, eight bronze and five special medals — the highest tally by the State so far, an official release said.
Many of the winners from the State have been selected to take part in the Skills Olympics, scheduled to be held in Shangai, China, in October.
Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.
