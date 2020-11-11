Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister greets NDA on Bihar Assembly win

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 11 November 2020 12:09 IST
Updated: 11 November 2020 12:09 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday extended his greetings to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for securing a win in the Assembly polls in Bihar.

“Good governance leads to progressive State. People of Bihar have reaffirmed their solidarity for NDA alliance. My hearty congratulations for NDA alliance in the state. Best wishes for the People of Bihar,” he tweeted from his personal handle @EPSTamilNadu.

The AIADMK and the BJP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as allies.

